San Diegans In D.C. Share Their Photos And Stories

Some San Diegans were lucky enough to have tickets for today's inauguration. Sixty-year-old Del Mar resident Eleanor Ellsworth and her 28-year-old daughter Sara Biscoe were in Washington D.C. as President Obama took the oath of office.

Among the frozen smiles of millions of people at the National Mall sat San Diegans Eleanor Ellsworth and Sara Biscoe, now living witnesses to the swearing in of the first black president of the United States.

"I looked at my mom and said 'We are so lucky,'" Sara said.

Undaunted by the chilly weather, the mother-daughter duo from Del Mar captured the genuine excitement of Barack Obama's historic inauguration with dozens of photos. Their collection of snapshots reveals a united America, and one evolving right before their eyes.

"To have this evolution right here before my eyes is inspiration, and I'm grateful for it," Eleanor said.

"Being with my mom and bonding with her in this way, it was beautiful," Sara said.

Both women say President Obama's inaugural speech inspired them into a new era of responsibility and reaffirmed that regardless of race, gender, or faith, we are all free and equal.

"What was unique to me was his statement that we needed to reach out to the Muslim world in a new way. That was dynamite," Eleanor said.

While the two describe security as "lockdown" throughout Washington, D.C., they say this experience has brought them closer together and will be one they pass on to the next generation.

"She'll be able to share this with her family and the next generations, and I think that's important," Eleanor said.

