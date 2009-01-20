Let The Parties Begin: San Diego Is Having A Ball! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Let The Parties Begin: San Diego Is Having A Ball!

Posted: Updated:

As the first family goes from one inaugural ball to the next, San Diegans will be celebrating too. Many local hotels and restaurants are hosting inaugural parties.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.