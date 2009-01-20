President Obama's Appeal Crosses Generations

The eyes of the world were on our nation's capitol this morning to witness history in the making. Here in San Diego, people young and old gathered together to watch as Barack Obama was sworn in.

At Wesley Palms, most of the residents have lived through 15 inaugurations, some 20, and they all say they have never experienced anything like what they witnessed today. They watched with flags in their hands, tears in their eyes and hope in their hearts.

"Those that are at risk are going to have renewed faith. I'm really happy... I think things are going to be wonderful," Marion Wilbur said.

Wilbur calls it a miracle, and who could argue - a crowd as far as the eye can see in our nation's capitol to watch Barack Obama sworn in as the 44th president.

"You look at the faces of the people. How could you not be overwhelmed by the faith people showed in their faces? Absolutely remarkable... I've never seen anything like it. It's wonderful," a resident said.

Mary Warner watched history today next to Joyce Stockton, who didn't vote for Obama.

"I think he's the better man, yes. The more I got to hear him and read about him and so far I'm very impressed, and I'm glad he's the one," Joyce said.

Joyce isn't the only one. Anita Burr is a self-proclaimed strong conservative who Obama has won over.

"I have, for the first time in a long time, hope. And he has done that," Anita said.

Hope and pride that America has elected a black president in their lifetime.

"Glad I'm still alive to experience it, and that my children will too," Anita said.

But now these seniors say it's time for Mr. Obama to get down to business. This country has big problems, and there is no time to waste.

"We don't have forever either, so he's got to do something quick here. We expect a lot and I want to be around for it, so he better get busy," Mary said.

