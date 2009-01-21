President and first lady save the last dance - for each other

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama have wrapped up their dance marathon.

The Obamas were the star attraction at the 10 inaugural balls they attended into the early hours of Wednesday. The celebrations marked the end of a long day of formal inaugural events.

At each stop, the Obamas did a slow two-step to different renditions of the Etta James classic "At Last."

At the Commander in Chief ball, Obama told troops that once the celebration was over, it was time to get to work. He said he was "confident we will write the next great chapter in America's story."

The president wore white tie, while Michelle shimmered in a white, one-shouldered, floor-length gown. It was embellished from top to bottom with white floral details and made by 26-year-old New York designer Jason Wu.

Copyright 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.