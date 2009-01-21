The Latest on the Peanut Butter Salmonella Scare

DALLAS (AP) - Health officials say tests show ground peanuts at a Texas plant were contaminated with the same strain of salmonella that has sickened hundreds of people across the nation.

The Texas plant is the second facility operated by the embattled Peanut Corp. of America to test positive for salmonella.

Officials say a few illnesses have been linked to the Texas plant so far, but the majority have been linked to the Georgia plant. Salmonella tests done by the FDA on samples pulled from the company's third plant, in Virginia, came back negative.

The national outbreak has sickened more than 600 people and is suspected of causing at least nine deaths. And it's led to one of the largest product recalls in U.S. history. Unable to recover from the fallout, the company has filed for bankruptcy.

