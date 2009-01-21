Local Inauguration Parties Ring In The Obama Era

An unforgettable inauguration led to a lot of unforgettable parties in San Diego.

Several local inauguration parties rang in the Obama-era in style - hosted by groups like the San Diego County Young Democrats.

Partygoers said they were moved by the day's events And wanted to celebrate this special occasion with other people.

"I got to crying a little bit. It was really a deep feeling hard to describe I was so emotional everybody wants a change. We're righting the wrongs of the last eight years it's not just for the United States it's for the whole world," David Gersz with the San Diego County Young Democrats

The most popular drinks of the night were some new ones, such as Barack Breezes, Inaugural Punch and Hope Floats.

