Titans QB Replacing Favre In Pro Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Titans quarterback Kerry Collins will make his second Pro Bowl trip as a replacement for Brett Favre.

Philip Rivers of San Diego was the first alternate in the AFC. But it will be Collins as the second alternate joining Peyton Manning and Jay Cutler as the AFC's quarterbacks in the Pro Bowl on Feb. 8.

Collins' previous Pro Bowl trip was in 1996. He threw for 2,676 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a passer rating of 80.2 this season in helping the Titans go 13-3, the league's best record.

He will have company from the Titans in Hawaii. Defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth, safety Chris Hope, cornerback Cortland Finnegan, running back Chris Johnson and left tackle Michael Roos also are on the AFC roster. Center Kevin Mawae was voted to the team, but will miss the game because of a torn left triceps tendon.

