Hearing For Alleged Hit And Run Driver In Cyclist Death

A preliminary hearing will be held Wednesday for the accused hit and run driver who allegedly killed a bicyclist in Alpine.

Thirty-year-old Edward Costa died in December, after being run over while riding in a bike lane.

During a candlelight vigil, suspect Travis Weber was arrested at a bar across the street from the crime scene. Police say damage to Weber's truck linked him to the crime.

Weber's being held on $1 million bail.

