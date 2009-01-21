Peanut Butter Recall Expands To Dog Treats

PetSmart is now recalling dog biscuits made with peanut butter. The pet food recall is over PetSmart Grreat Choice Dog Biscuit products. Seven variations of the products are said to include peanut paste made by the Peanut Corp of America. PetSmart has pulled all the products from its shelves and is advising anyone who has the dog food to stop using it right away.

The dog food recall includes the following Grreat Choice Dog Biscuits, sold between August 21, 2008 and January 19, 2009: