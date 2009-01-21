Peanut Butter Recall Expands To Dog Treats - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wednesday, January 21, 2009

Peanut Butter Recall Expands To Dog Treats

PetSmart is now recalling dog biscuits made with peanut butter. The pet food recall is over PetSmart Grreat Choice Dog Biscuit products. Seven variations of the products are said to include peanut paste made by the Peanut Corp of America. PetSmart has pulled all the products from its shelves and is advising anyone who has the dog food to stop using it right away.

The dog food recall includes the following Grreat Choice Dog Biscuits, sold between August 21, 2008 and January 19, 2009:

  • Small Assorted 32 oz., UPC 73725702900 
  • Small/Medium Assorted 4 lb., UPC 73725700601 
  • Small/Medium Assorted 8 lb., UPC 73725700605 
  • Small/Medium Assorted 10 lb., UPC 73725702755 
  • Large Assorted 8 lb., UPC 73725700638 
  • Extra Large Assorted 8 lb., UPC 73725700779 
  • Peanut Butter 4 lb., UPC 73725700766
