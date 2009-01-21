L.T. Responds To Rumors He'll Be Traded

LaDainian Tomlinson is setting the record straight today on rumors surrounding his future in San Diego.

The Chargers appear to be bracing fans for the possibility that L.T.'s brilliant eight-year run with the team could be over.

On his blog Wednesday morning, L.T. says, "I feel that I need to make it very clear that I have no intentions of leaving San Diego. San Diego is where my career started, and where I'd like it to end. I have nothing but love and the utmost respect for this team, the players and the Spanos family."

"Me being traded is completely out of my hands. I have absolutely no control in the decision making. All I can do is wait and see how it all plays out. As for now, I am a Charger and will be until I am told otherwise."

