Senate Confirms Clinton As Secretary Of State

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has confirmed Hillary Rodham Clinton to become secretary of state.The Senate vote was overwhelmingly in favor of the former first lady despite lingering concerns by some Republicans that her husband's charitable fundraising overseas could pose a conflict ofinterest.

Republicans and Democrats alike say her swift confirmation was necessary so that President Barack Obama could begin tackling the major foreign policy issues at hand, including two wars, increased violence in the Middle East and the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran.

Immediately after the vote, Clinton was to be sworn in during a private ceremony at the Capitol.



