Peta WithdrawsTV Offer To Vick

NEW YORK (AP) -- PETA has withdrawn an offer to shoot an anti-dogfighting public service announcement with Michael Vick after his release from prison.

The organization said Wednesday that an agreement was reached with Vick's representatives to shoot the spot, but that Vick's attorneys sought assurance from PETA the group would support Vick's return to the NFL.

"Saying sorry and getting his ball back after being caught enjoying killing dogs in hideously cruel ways for many years doesn't cut it," said PETA President Ingrid E. Newkirk. "Commissioner Goodell knows that he has an obligation to the league and to millions of fans, including children who look up to ballplayers as idols, to make sure that Michael Vick is mentally capable of remorse before he can touch, let alone wear, an NFL uniform again."

PETA is urging that Vick undergo a brain scan and a full psychiatric evaluation.

