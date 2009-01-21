Police Dig Up Woman's Body In Man's Backyard

Investigators uncovered human remains today while digging in the back yard of a Clairemont home on a tip that an elderly woman may have been buried there following her natural death in the mid- to late-1990s.

San Diego police began excavating behind the Tamres Drive house in the midmorning in response to information from a friend of the family of the woman in her 80s believed to have been interred there, SDPD Lt. Terry McManus said.

Officers found the skeletal remains shortly after 4 p.m., according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities did not immediately release the name of the deceased woman, who died 12 to 15 years ago while living at the home near Tecolote Canyon and apparently was laid to rest on the property.

The senior citizen was never reported missing, and police have been unable to find a death certificate in her name, according to McManus. Her son still lives in the house, but has been hospitalized in recent weeks.

Police got word of the suspected backyard burial last week, McManus said.

There is no evidence of foul play in connection with her death, and it's unclear if the person or people responsible for burying her in the residential neighborhood might face any criminal charges, McManus said.

An autopsy was set for Thursday, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.