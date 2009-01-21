Foreclosure Watchdog Group

A Murrieta homeowner says enough is enough with the flood of neglected foreclosures in Southern California. He launched his own watchdog web site to hold lenders accountable.

If you've got a rundown bank-owned foreclosure on your block and you want the lender to clean up its act and put in a new lawn, we've got just the man for you to meet. Murrieta homeowner Mark McKinzie hit his foreclosure breaking point. "I lived next door to a home that had an entirely black lawn and it's been that way since April of 07."

Because most of the foreclosures are empty, Mark says problems like broken windows add up while property values plummet. So Mark created www.lenderoffender.com, where frustrated homeowners across the country can fight blight and post a picture of troubled property near them. "I would like people to actually go to the website and start posting photos of the properties."

The website then ranks the worst lender offenders, with Fannie Mae topping the list so far. Mark says it's working. "I am putting these lenders on the spot in hopes that they will actually take notice of these properties."

Just days after launching www.lenderoffender.com, Wells Fargo contacted mark about this property and suddenly landscapers showed up to plant a new lawn.

"It feels great. I didn't know that one person could start something that easily and have a lender actually jump on it in less than a week and that makes me feel that the website that we put together will actually make a difference," Mark says. It only take a few minutes to post a foreclosure on his website and if you're not sure which lender owns the property he'll try to do the research for you.

Lenderoffender.com launched publicly just a week ago, and already has more than 120 foreclosure postings.