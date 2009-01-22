Death penalty sought against 4 Marines

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty for four Camp Pendleton-based Marines charged in the execution-style killings of a fellow serviceman and his wife.

Sgt. Jan Pietrzak and his wife, Quiana Jenkins-Pietrzak, were found gagged, tied and shot in the head Oct. 15 in the living room of their Winchester home. Investigators say the house had been ransacked and a fire had been set, an apparent effort to destroy evidence.

A prosecutor says the four defendants are eligible for the death penalty because of the multiple murder and other special circumstance charges they face on top of their first-degree murder charges.

Pietrzak was stationed at Camp Pendleton, where he worked as a helicopter airframe mechanic and supervised 2 of the defendants.

