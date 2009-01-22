City Sues Chargers, Expects Quick Resolution

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego city attorney says the city expects to quickly settle a breach-of-contract suit it filed against the Chargers.

The suit claims the team owes the city more than $170,000 for use of Qualcomm Stadium in 2004.

City attorney Jan Goldsmith says the suit was filed just days before the 4-year statute of limitations expired. Goldsmith says the matter should have been handled years ago.

According to the lawsuit, the team underpaid the city by $125,795 in 2004 as a result of the Chargers claiming skybox rent credits that were previously disallowed by the city for the 1996 through 2000 seasons. The city is also seeking more than $44,000 in accrued interest.

Copyright 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.