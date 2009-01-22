San Diego State outlasts New Mexico 81-76

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Kyle Spain scored a career-high 30 points as San Diego State outlasted New Mexico 81-76 Wednesday for its seventh straight win.

The Aztecs (13-4, 3-1 Mountain West Conference) built a 13-point lead late in the second half, but New Mexico cut the lead to two twice in the final 1:17.

Lorrenzo Wade made four free throws in the final 34 seconds to seal the win. He finished with 17 points.

Phillip McDonald led New Mexico (11-8, 2-2) with 17 points and Tony Danridge added 14.

San Diego State trailed by nine early in the first half but used a 15-3 run to lead 37-32 at halftime. The Aztecs extended the lead to 66-53 with 6:13 left before the Lobos rallied in the final minutes.

