Oscar Nominations Revealed

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" leads the Academy Awards with 13 nominations, including best picture.

The movie also took acting honors for Brad Pitt and Taraji Phenson, and a directing slot for David Fincher.

Other best picture nominees are "Frost/Nixon," "Milk,' "The Reader" and Slumdog Millionaire.

Heath Ledger has a supporting actor nomination for "The Dark Knight," but the Batman blockbuster has been shut out for other top categories, such as best picture and director.

