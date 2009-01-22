Springsteen Says Music Can Influence Society

Bruce Springsteen would like to think that music played a small part in helping Barack Obama become president.

Springsteen performed during the weekend inaugural festivities, and was a big Obama booster during the campaign.

He tells Rolling Stone magazine he doesn't think rockers have a whole lot of influence, but can create a vision of the world as it should be.

Bob Dylan's classic album "Highway 61 Revisited" did it for him, and Springsteen says he hopes that in some way, his music may have had the same effect.

Springsteen says the world he envisioned for years in his songs was realized when Obama was elected. Says the 59-year-old singer: "It's not just something I dreamed up. It can exist."

His latest CD, "Working on a Dream," will be released Tuesday.