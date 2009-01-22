Peter Falk's Wife Opposes Conservatorship

Peter Falk's wife of 32 years is opposing a bid by the Emmy-winning actor's daughter to place him under a conservatorship, court documents show.

Falk entrusted his wife, Shera Falk, to manage his affairs and care before his health deteriorated, according to documents filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. Catherine Falk applied to be named conservator over her father's affairs in December, stating that he was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

The former "Columbo" star's wife contends that Falk is receiving adequate care and does not have a close relationship with his daughter. Her filing includes declarations from the couple's accountant, housekeeper and numerous friends, including an ex-wife of Johnny Carson and actor Joe Mantegna.

Shera Falk's filing does not address whether her husband has Alzheimer's and does not include a declaration from Falk's doctors. But the filing does dispute three "factual inaccuracies" in Catherine Falk's petition; the Alzheimer's claim is not among them.

The filing also says the actor is cared for around-the-clock by a nursing staff in a guest house at their Beverly Hills home, which was converted into an art studio and was easier for Falk to navigate after undergoing hip surgery in June.

A hearing on whether the conservatorship is necessary is scheduled for next week.

Falk won four Emmys for his starring role in "Columbo." He also received Academy Award nominations for movie roles in 1959 and 1960.