Autopsy Scheduled For Elderly Woman Found Buried In Backyard

An autopsy was scheduled today for an elderly woman whose remains appeared to have been buried in the back yard of a Clairemont home following her natural death in the mid to late-1990s.

San Diego police began excavating behind the Tamres Drive house Wednesday morning after receiving a tip from a family friend, SDPD Lt. Terry McManus said.

The remains were found shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities did not immediately release the name of the dead woman, who died 12 to 15 years ago, while living at the home near Tecolote Canyon and was apparently laid to rest on the property.

The woman, who was believed to be in her 80s, was never reported missing, and police have been unable to find a death certificate in her name, according to McManus.

Her son still lives in the house, but has been hospitalized in recent weeks.

Police got word of the suspected backyard burial last week, McManus said.

There is no evidence of foul play in connection with her death. And it's unclear if the person or people responsible for burying her in the residential neighborhood might face any criminal charges, McManus said.