Fire Rips Through Pacific Beach Apartment Complex

Fire Rips Through Pacific Beach Apartment Complex

At least four people are homeless, after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Pacific Beach.

The flames ignited just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Agate Street near Dawes Street. However, firefighters had the flames out in minutes.

Investigators say the blaze was likely caused by plumbing work, involving welding that had been done in the complex earlier in the day.

