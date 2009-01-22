University City Jet Crash Community Meeting Thursday Night

A community meeting will be held Thursday night on December's military jet crash in University City.

The crash killed four members of one family and destroyed several homes.

The public meeting Thursday night is for residents to share, listen and heal. The event is organized by City Councilwoman Sherri Lightner who represents University City.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday and it will be at Stanley Middle School at 6298 Radcliffe Drive in University City.



