Sleep Train Pajama Drive

Sleep Train Announces New Pajama Drive:

Sleep Train will kick off the new year with a Pajama Drive, after a successful inaugural year of Sleep Train Foster Kids with over 76,000 items collected. During the first year of Sleep Train Foster Kids necessities, such as new shoes, clothing, school supplies and coats were collected and provided to local foster children. In the month of December, over 14,000 gifts were provided during the Secret Santa Toy Drive to help make foster children's holiday wishes come true. The outpouring of support from local businesses, clubs and community groups contributes to the continual success of Sleep Train Foster Kids. Many groups showed support by hosting their own drives, collecting thousands of items for local foster children.

To keep up with the growing needs of foster children, Sleep Train continues to seek the support of their local communities through their six annual collection drives. The first drive Sleep Train will host this year, the Sleep Train Foster Kids Pajama Drive, runs through February 22nd. New pajamas, packaged socks and underclothes for foster kids of all ages will be collected at Sleep Train's 80 retail locations. For more than 80,000 foster children in California, separated from family and friends, nights can feel long and lonely. The Sleep Train Foster Kids Pajama Drive will help make those nights a little cozier for local foster children.