North County Bus Routes Eliminated

The North County Transit District is eliminating eight of its Breeze bus routes due to budget problems, effective Sunday.

The NCTD says it's getting less money from sales taxes and less transit funding from the state. "We recognize that everyone is being impacted in some way by the downturn in the economy and that our services are a lifeline that connect many of our customers to jobs, educational opportunities and medical facilities," said Matthew Tucker, NCTD's executive director. "Over the next few months, NCTD will be assessing our current operations to determine how to better deliver vital transportation services to all of our customers in light of the current budget situation," he said.

The eliminated routes are: