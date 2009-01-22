North County Bus Routes Eliminated - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Thursday, January 22, 2009

North County Bus Routes Eliminated

The North County Transit District is eliminating eight of its Breeze bus routes due to budget problems, effective Sunday.

The NCTD says it's getting less money from sales taxes and less transit funding from the state. "We recognize that everyone is being impacted in some way by the downturn in the economy and that our services are a lifeline that connect many of our customers to jobs, educational opportunities and medical facilities," said Matthew Tucker, NCTD's executive director. "Over the next few months, NCTD will be assessing our current operations to determine how to better deliver vital transportation services to all of our customers in light of the current budget situation," he said.

The eliminated routes are:

  • 311/312 West Oceanside Circulator
  • 324 Carlsbad Village to Costa Serena
  • 338/339 Vista to Quarry Creek via Hacienda Drive
  • 341/442 Palomar College to Cal State via San Marcos Boulevard
  • 348 Southwest Escondido Circulator
  • 349A/349B Southeast Escondido Circulator
  • 365 Encinitas Circulator
  • 397 Oceanside to Fallbrook through Camp Pendleton
