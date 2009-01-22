Giants Receiver Shot In Hand And Leg In Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) -- New York Giants receiver Taye Biddle is recovering from gunshot wounds to his hand and leg after being shot while visiting family in his hometown.

Decatur police said in a statement Thursday that Biddle was shot Sunday night outside a residence and was treated and released from a local hospital. Police said there was no evidence Biddle caused or provoked the shooting.

The shooting was first reported by The Huntsville Times newspaper.

The 25-year-old Biddle grew up in Decatur and played college football at the University of Mississippi.

Police have not made any arrests in the case and have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

Biddle was promoted from the Giants' practice squad after receiver Plaxico Burress accidentally shot himself in the leg last November.

