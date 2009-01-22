New Information: Son Was Still Getting Mom's Checks

There's startling new information in the case of a woman's body found buried in the backyard of the home she shared with her son.

Is the body unearthed behind a Clairemont home Wednesday that of 82-year-old Emily Fox? The Tamres Drive resident, who was a Marston Middle School secretary from the late 1950s until the early 1970s, has not been seen for 15 years.

According to a spokesperson for the State Public Employees Retirement System, the agency has been sending checks to Fox's address for the past 15 years.

San Diego police investigators were tipped off by a family friend that Fox's body had been buried near a tree. The medical examiner is now conducting an autopsy to see if what they found is what's left of Fox.

Criminal defense attorney Knut Johnson is representing Emily Fox's son Rand Washburn, who was brought to the pair's home Wednesday afternoon. The 65-year-old retired UCSD history lecturer watched detectives dig a five-foot deep hole where they ultimately found bones wrapped in a blanket.

"It's obviously very trying for him and very upsetting. On the other hand I think there's a part of him that's glad this is coming to an end. We'll see soon how it ends," Johnson said.

From the start of their investigation, police have said there's been no evidence of a homicide and that Washburn, who is recovering from a series of ailments, is not a suspect.

"He's been very ill. He had triple bypass surgery, he suffered from west nile virus recently, a broken hip, diabetes and right now is just engaged in rehabilitating," Johnson said.

While Rand Washburn continues to heal, coroner's deputies work diligently to figure out if Emily Fox can legally be declared dead after all these years.

It was not known if the checks sent to Fox were being cashed.