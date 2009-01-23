St. Mary's Dominates San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Omar Samhan had 16 points and 11 rebounds as St. Mary's beat San Diego 65-42 Thursday for its 15th straight win.

St. Mary's (18-1, 5-0 West Coast Conference) opened the game with a 17-4 run, led by 18 at halftime and never looked back.

San Diego (12-8, 4-1) shot 32% compared to the Gaels' 55.6%.

Patrick Mills, an Australian Olympian, scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half as St. Mary's built a 32-14 halftime lead and led by as many as 24 in the second half.

DeJon Jackson led San Diego with 16 points and Trumaine Johnson added 11.

St. Mary's has the nation's longest active win streak. San Diego's 6-game losing streak was snapped.

