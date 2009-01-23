Actors Union Loses Support for Strike Vote

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Screen Actors Guild has lost the support of a majority of its board to proceed with a strike vote after a hardline faction within the union and the guild's president backed a plan to suspend the vote.

A group of Hollywood actors, led by guild president Alan Rosenberg, says it is also recommending sending the movie studios' final 3-year contract offer directly to its 120,000 members for a vote.

The group's statement follows months of preparations for a strike vote that would have given the guild the power to shut down production of major-studio movies and prime-time TV shows. The last contract expired in June.

