Gates: No Safety Threat if Gitmo Detainees Moved to Camp Pendleton

Secretary of Defense Robert Gates rejected a claim by San Diego-area congressional delegates that moving Guantanamo Bay terrorists to Camp Pendleton would pose a safety risk.

During a Pentagon news conference Thursday, Gates said he believed there are ways Guantanamo detainees could be moved to such facilities while still safeguarding communities.

The same day, President Barack Obama signed an order to begin the process of closing the military prison in Cuba within a year. Though no definite decision have been made about where the detainees will go, Camp Pendleton has been named in a short list of possible options, according to published reports.

U.S. Reps. Duncan D. Hunter, R-El Cajon, Brian Bilbray, R-Solana Beach, and Darrell Issa, R-Vista jointly introduced a bill Thursday that would prevent Camp Pendleton and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar from being considered.

The lawmakers have previously said that the bases are too busy training troops for war to adequately deal with terrorism suspects.

