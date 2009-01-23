Man Who Killed Wife, Buried Her in Backyard to Be Sentenced

Sentencing is scheduled in El Cajon Friday for a 57-year-old Ramona man who killed his wife and buried her body in the backyard of their home.

Keith Harold Turner, who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, faces a sentence as light as probation or as much as 11 years in prison.

The defendant's 25-year-old stepson, Sean Turner, testified that he saw his stepfather standing over his mother's body and stepping on her neck after hearing him drag something through the house.

After the Dec. 3 verdict, jurors said they didn't believe Sean Turner's testimony because he gave different versions of what he saw during the investigation into the death of 44-year-old Toby Turner.

Defense attorney Tom Warwick said the woman was addicted to methamphetamine, was mentally ill and pushed the defendant to the breaking point by living with Sean Turner's biological father on and off for two years before her death.

Keith Turner told authorities that after strangling his wife on Sept. 19, 2005, he buried her in a shallow grave in the backyard.

The defendant said he moved the woman's body to a deeper grave when he was getting ready to sell the home in 2007.

Sean Turner was found dead Jan. 11 in the home he shared with his grandmother in National City.

