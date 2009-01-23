Two Homes Damaged in Coronado Fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two Homes Damaged in Coronado Fire

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged two homes in Coronado.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Marina Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

They said live wires and a narrow driveway made it difficult to fight the fire so a garage fire spread to another house.

No one was injured in the fire.

