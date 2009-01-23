Double Murder Investigation Points Close To Home

Authorities released the names today of an elderly North County couple found slain in their home and asked the public to be on the lookout for the victims' son, who is being sought for questioning in the case.

Police discovered the bodies of Harry Gluck, 90, and his 77-year-old wife, Jean, in their Chestnut Avenue residence Sunday evening while checking on their welfare at the request of a family member, Lt. Kelly Cain said.

When officers arrived, an elderly, disabled relative of the couple answered the door, according to Cain, who said that man was not a suspect in the murders.

According to autopsy results, the couple died of "chop wounds" to their upper bodies. Officials have declined to provide further information on the cause-of-death findings.

Detectives believe the Glucks were killed in their home and that other members of their family may have been present at the time, the lieutenant said.

Police have identified the couple's 44-year-old son, Dennis Gluck, as a "person of interest" in the case and are trying to locate him, according to Cain.

Gluck, a 5-foot-8-inch, 150-pound white man with blue eyes and short-cropped brown hair, may be driving a light-tan 1996 Toyota Camry, California license No. 3TCD495.

Officials asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Carlsbad police at (760) 931-2145/2110.