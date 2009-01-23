Naming Rights Available for Del Mar Fairgrounds

Officials said they are looking to sell the naming rights to the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds has hired Front Row Marketing Services, a leader in naming rights sales, to find a company or organization that wants to buy the naming rights to the 346-acre facility.

The buyer will get "branding" rights at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, including the use of its name and logo on interior and exterior signs, marketing materials and staff uniforms.

Revenues from the sale of the naming rights will go toward upgrading the facility, improving programs and to off-set costs, according to Tim Fennell, general manager of the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds hosts more than 300 events a year including, the annual San Diego County Fair and the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club races.

