Drizzle Hits San Diego, More On The Way - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Drizzle Hits San Diego, More On The Way

Posted: Updated:

It's drizzling in parts of the county today, and more is on the way. The National Weather Service says this Pacific storm should linger through early next week, but it's turning out to be hard to predict.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.