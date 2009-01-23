School Board Member Has A Plan To Save $70 Million - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

School Board Member Has A Plan To Save $70 Million

Millions of dollars were taken away from San Diego schools last year, but today a school board member says he has a plan to save the district. John DeBeck says he's figured out a way to save $70 million over the next two years.

