Deadly Head-On Crash In Poway

One person died today in a head-on collision on a North County thoroughfare, a sheriff's lieutenant said.

The crash involving a Chrysler minivan and a Chevrolet pickup truck occurred about noon on Poway Road at Mina de Oro Road, said Lt. Larry Nesbit.

One person died at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured in the accident, which blocked all traffic lanes at the intersection, according to Nesbit.

The closure was expected to last several hours, the lieutenant said.

