Good Workout Or Exercise In Frustration? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Good Workout Or Exercise In Frustration?

Posted: Updated:

Infomercials pitch all kinds of products. It's tough to not get sucked in, especially to those touting exercise equipment that will supposedly get you fit in no time. Consumer Reports just put nine of those products to the test. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.