Trying To Chase Down This Fickle Storm - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Trying To Chase Down This Fickle Storm

Posted: Updated:

A predicted winter super soaker around San Diego County pretty much ended up being more about drizzle that quickly began to fizzle by the late afternoon hours. So what happened?

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.