Sheriff's Deputies Investigating Gang-Related Shooting

Sheriff's detectives are investigating the gang-related shooting of two people near the Imperial Beach pier Friday night.

Deputies responding to reports of a 7 p.m. shooting in the 200 block of

Evergreen Avenue found a 25-year-old Hispanic man with bullet wounds to both legs, said San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Larry Nesbit.

The wounded man, whose name deputies withheld, was taken to a hospital with wounds described as "not life threatening."

The other victim was dropped off at another hospital, Nesbit said. The two shootings are believed to be related, but no other information was made available.

