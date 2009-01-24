Gas Prices on the Rise Again in San Diego

Gas prices continued to rise in San Diego County, with the average price of a gallon of unleaded reaching $2.09.

The average price is 4.8 cents more last week and 28.8 cents more than a month ago, but $1.083 less than at this time last year and $2.531 less than the record high of $4.63 set on June 19, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The national average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve regular gasoline fell three-tenths of a cent today to $1.847 -- 3 cents more than a week ago and 19.9 cents more than last month. But that's still $1.151 less than this time last year and $2.267 less than the record high of $4.114 set July 17.

California's gasoline prices are typically higher than the national average and among the highest in the nation because of taxes and a longtime state law mandating a special blend of fuel to reduce polluting emissions.