Police Catch Suspected San Carlos Bank Robbers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police Catch Suspected San Carlos Bank Robbers

Posted: Updated:
San Diego police reported that four people suspected in a takeover-style robbery at a Bank of America in San Carlos Saturday morning were in police custody.

Four masked and armed men entered the bank at 7404 Jackson St. about
10:45 a.m. and ordered everyone to the floor, said San Diego police Sgt. Art Campa.

One suspect went behind the counter to get to the cash, he said.

At some point, one or more of the robbers released pepper spray in the bank, Campa said.

A witness tipped police with a description of the getaway vehicle, and a police helicopter was over it almost immediately, Campa said.

The arrests were made at or near Compton Street and Chambers street in El Cajon, according to Campa.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.