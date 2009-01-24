State Unemployment Rate Highest in 15 Years - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

State Unemployment Rate Highest in 15 Years

California's unemployment rate is at its highest in 15 years.

Figures released by the state show the rate rose to 9.3 percent last month. More than 78,000 jobs were lost during the month.

That is a jump from 8.4 percent in November 2008.

Here in San Diego County, the unemployment rate is 7.4 percent. Approximately 1,100 jobs were lost last month.

