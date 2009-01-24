Police Still Searching for Son of Murdered Carlsbad Couple

Carlsbad police are still searching for the son of an elderly couple found murdered in their home.

The bodies of Harry Gluck, 90, and his wife, Jean, 77, were found last weekend after police conducted a welfare check.

Homicide detectives said the couple's 44-year-old son, Dennis Gluck, is a person of interest in the case.

He may be driving a light tan 1996 Toyota Camry with California license number 3TCD495.

Anyone who has seen Dennis Gluck, or may have information about this care, is asked to call Carlsbad police at (760) 931-2145.

