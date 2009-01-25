McCain Will Not Vote for Stimulus as It Stands Now

Sen. John McCain says it will take some big changes before he would vote for the Obama administration's stimulus package.

The Arizona Republican, who calls himself a member of the loyal opposition, says he can't vote for the proposal as it is now written. For one, he doesn't think it would do enough to put people back to work.

The former GOP president nominee also says he will push to make permanent the Bush tax cuts, which helped high-earning people. Those cuts expire next year and President Barack Obama has said he would not seek to renew them.

McCain spoke on "Fox News Sunday."

© 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy.