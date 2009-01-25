Family, Friends Seek Answers in Death of Orange County Man

It's been one year since the disappearance and death of Dane Williams. The Huntington Beach man went missing from a downtown hotel and was later found dead in an alley in City Heights.

But his family is still searching for answers in Williams' death.

Williams, 23, was last seen leaving the Hard Rock Hotel downtown. Three days later, his body was found wrapped in a blanket in City Heights.

Nearly 50 people, including Williams' family members, walked the downtown streets Saturday to hand out fliers and speak to people about the case.

Family members have also released pictures of two pieces of key evidence they hope will lead to the suspects who killed the young man.

At the time of his disappearance, Willaims was working for Hurley International at a San Diego Convention Center action sports retailer show.

He was last seen on surveillance tape leaving the hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter around 2 a.m. and walking toward his own hotel, the Sheraton Suites, nine blocks away.

Three days later his body was found wrapped in a blanket and a beanie that was not his.

Toxicology reports showed Williams had been drinking and had a trace amount of valium in his system, but neither were determined to cause his death.

Friends and family are hoping a $20,000 will bring them the answers they're seeking.

The reward includes contributions by Crimestoppers of San Diego County, Jack's Surfboards of Huntington Beach and Hurley International.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.

