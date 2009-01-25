Hikers Rescued from Cliff Near Torrey Pines Glider Port

Three hikers were rescued from a cliff near the Torrey Pines Glider Port Saturday.

The rescue occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. San Diego lifeguards said three women were hiking on what they thought was a trail, then ran into trouble.

"In the fading light, they kind of got off track, off of the path," said lifeguard Sgt.Bob Albers. "And it's a trail that doesn't go all the way down to the bottom. So they got to a point where they couldn't go any further. One of them attempted to go a little further, slipped and fell and had some minor injuries."

A surfer spotted the women trapped on the cliff and called for help.

All three women were rescued without incident.

