DUI Suspect Leads Police on Chase; Tries to Kill Pursuing Police Dog

Editor's note: The suspect who was arrested provided a false name to Carlsbad Police when he was arrested. The correct name is Al McKiernan. We regret the error.

Carlsbad Police say a suspected drunken driver led officers on a reckless chase, then got out of his car and ran into a lagoon, allegedly trying to drown a pursuing police dog.

Al McKiernan stepped on the accelerator when police tried to stop him about 8:20 p.m. Saturday after he almost hit several parked cars near Carlsbad Boulevard and State Street, Lt. Marc Reno said, adding that the car had its headlights off.

McKiernan initially got away but rear-ended another vehicle and struck a telephone pole, Reno said.

The lieutenant said the suspect got out and ran into the Buena Vista Lagoon, where a police helicopter eventually found him trying to hide in roughly four feet of water.

Lt. Jay Eppel said a police dog was sent after McKiernan when he refused to surrender, and the suspect tried to hold the canine under water. He and the dog were both pulled out of the water.

McKiernan was treated for injuries at Tri-City Medical Center and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, felony evading causing injuries and attempting to harm a police dog, according to Reno.

On New Year's Eve 2007, a suspected drunken driver stopped on the Coronado Bridge allegedly grabbed a Oceanside police dog and jumped over the side with it, killing the animal but surviving the roughly 200 foot fall.

