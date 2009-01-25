Contamination Crews Clean Up Sewage Spill Caused by Plane Crash

Authorities re-opened Mission Road near Oceanside Municipal Airport Sunday in the aftermath of a plane crash that injured two young men and triggered a sewage spill that inundated rescuers.

Hospital conditions for the 24-year-old pilot and his 18-year-old passenger were unavailable, and authorities withheld their names. No one at the California Flight Academy in Cajon, where the Cessna 172 was registered, was available for comment as of midmorning.

A salvage crew was removing the wreckage today and taking it to Pearblossom in Los Angeles County, where investigators will examine it, said Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Administration. He said both pilot and passenger remained hospitalized, and investigators would interview them as soon as practical.

The single-engine, four-seater hit a power pole just east of the runway and broke an above-ground sewer line that spewed some 25,000 gallons of effluent, authorities said. The sewage covered the victims and rescuers, who spent about 30 minutes freeing the pilot from the wreckage.

Ten firefighters, four police officers and one public works employee were decontaminated at the scene, Oceanside police Sgt. Kelan Poorman said.

They stripped to their shorts and were hosed down, and their uniforms and protective gear were disposed of by county health officials, Poorman said.

The pilot took off from Gillespie Field in El Cajon and was heading to Torrance Municipal Airport, Gregor said.

Authorities re-opened Mission Road near Oceanside Municipal Airport Sunday in the aftermath of a plane crash that injured two young men and triggered a sewage spill that inundated rescuers.

Hospital conditions for the 24-year-old pilot and his 18-year-old passenger were unavailable, and authorities withheld their names. No one at the California Flight Academy in Cajon, where the Cessna 172 was registered, was available for comment as of midmorning.

A salvage crew was removing the wreckage today and taking it to Pearblossom in Los Angeles County, where investigators will examine it, said Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Administration. He said both pilot and passenger remained hospitalized, and investigators would interview them as soon as practical.

The single-engine, four-seater hit a power pole just east of the runway and broke an above-ground sewer line that spewed some 25,000 gallons of effluent, authorities said. The sewage covered the victims and rescuers, who spent about 30 minutes freeing the pilot from the wreckage.

Ten firefighters, four police officers and one public works employee were decontaminated at the scene, Oceanside police Sgt. Kelan Poorman said.

They stripped to their shorts and were hosed down, and their uniforms and protective gear were disposed of by county health officials, Poorman said.

The pilot took off from Gillespie Field in El Cajon and was heading to Torrance Municipal Airport, Gregor said.

