Gas Prices Level Off in San Diego County

Gas prices remained unchanged in San Diego County at $2.09 Sunday, ending a 21-day streak of rising prices.

The average price is 4.2 cents more last week and 27.9 cents more than a month ago, but $1.06 less than at this time last year and $2.53 less than the record high of $4.63 set on June 19, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The national average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve regular gasoline decreased for the second consecutive day Sunday, falling two-tenths of a cent to $1.84, six-tenths of a cent more than a week ago and 20.3 cents more than last month, but $1.14 less than this time last year and $2.26 less than the record high of $4.11 set July 17.

California's gasoline prices are typically higher than the national average and among the highest in the nation because of taxes and a state law mandating a special blend of fuel to reduce polluting emissions.

